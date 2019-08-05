Trump blames media for El Paso: Echoing shooter?

Your president can’t let a mass shooting pass without using it as opportunity to score points with his base.

The latest new low: echoing the words of El Paso shooter Patrick Crusias in blaming the media for the shooting.

First, Trump:

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Then, the shooter, in a manifesto he posted online before shooting up the Walmart in El Paso:

“Some people will blame the president or certain presidential candidates for the attack. This is not the case. I know that the media will probably call me a white supremacist anyway and blame Trump’s rhetoric. The media is infamous for their fake news. Their reaction to this attack will likely just confirm that.”

It’s pathetic to have to point out the consistencies between the president and a white supremacist mass shooter, and that the mass shooter actually states his case much more clearly, and with better grammar and punctuation.

Anyway.

Trump is totally going to pardon this guy.

Column by Chris Graham

