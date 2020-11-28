Trump administration recommending funding for second Virginia-class submarine

Published Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, 9:18 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Trump administration announced its support this week for the House Appropriations Committee’s recommendation for full funding for a second Virginia-class submarine.

The administration is also backing the Senate Appropriations Committee’s addition of $472 million in advance procurement to assure the submarine industrial base and its suppliers of a committed acquisition and funding strategy.

First District Republican Congressman Rob Wittman issued a statement on the move:

“I am encouraged that the Trump administration is supportive of funding a second Virginia-class submarine. I have been a staunch advocate for this capability and it has been reflected in the House congressional defense committees, heavily requested by our combatant commanders, and forecasted as our greatest need in the Battle Force 2045 plan. Simply put, attack submarines are our greatest asymmetrical advantage with China and we cannot let it slip. The two-a-year build rate is the minimum pace we must sustain, and I am hopeful this funding will find its way into the final version of the Defense appropriations package.”

Related

Comments