Trucker 75 Tribute to American Truckers at Shenandoah Speedway

Shenandoah Speedway will welcome all truckers to its picturesque .375-mile oval on Saturday night with the inaugural Trucker 75 Tribute to American Truckers.

Free admission will be offered to all truckers for racing action that includes $1,000 in bonus cash for the Late Model division.

Legends, Sportsman, UCars, and Bandoleros will also be competing.

Jeffery Thielscher and RealFast.TV has offered up the bonus cash on top of the regular track purses. The bonuses include a $500 bonus for first, $300 for second, and $200 for third, paid in cash.

Pit gates will open at 1 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Racing gets underway at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission adults and $30 for a pit pass.

Truckers will be admitted free to thank them for their commitment to keeping American moving during these challenging times for our nation.

Follow Shenandoah Speedway on Facebook for more information.

