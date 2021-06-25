Truck restriction messages, enforcement focused on Route 6 in Nelson County

Motorists have seen an increase in traffic, including tractor trailer truck traffic, on Route 6 as a result of the U.S. 250 landslide in Nelson County.

Route 6 is a restricted route and tractor-trailers are prohibited unless they are making local deliveries on the route. However, while repairs continue and U.S. 250 remains closed, a number of tractor-trailers have become hung up in the tight curves along Route 6 and blocked the road to all traffic creating delays and safety concerns regarding emergency response, as well as ingress and egress for residents who live on the road.

VDOT has taken numerous steps to help address and alleviate concerns, including:

Additional signage, including digital message boards, on Interstate 64, at either end of U.S. 250 and other locations.

Partnered with the Virginia State Police to increase VSP presence, including truck restriction citations.

Increased presence of the VSP Motor Carrier Safety Team.

Partnered with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office to increase law enforcement presence in concert with the State Police.

Use of an unmanned portable radio that broadcasts to CB radio frequencies to advise of truck restrictions on Route 6.

Use of cameras and traffic classification counters to monitor roadway use.

Coordinated communication with the Virginia Trucking Association and commercial motor vehicle carriers and trucking companies.

The Virginia State Police will continue to provide 24/7 coverage during the closure and immediately after the route is reopened. Since the route was closed May 3, troopers have issued a total of 109 summonses related to the road closure, with 23 of those for commercial vehicle violations.

The violations have been issued on U.S. 250, Route 151, Route 6 and U.S. 29.

Contractors are working six days a week to stabilize the slope above U.S. 250. The angle of the slope requires the operation be done in sections so heavy equipment can be safely used to remove the material from the hillside. The contractors took advantage of the closure to stabilize a second area nearby where there were indications of a possible future slide.

The slope repair work is expected to be complete and U.S. 250 re-opened next month.

Motorists should continue to use Interstate 64 over Afton Mountain in this area. Exit 99 onto U.S. 250 from I-64 at the summit of Afton Mountain is open to traffic in both directions, however U.S. 250 is closed at the Route 6 intersection, 1.4 miles east of Exit 99.