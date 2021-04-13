Truck driver in custody on DUI charges after Rockingham County crash
A Maryland tractor-trailer driver is in custody following a two-vehicle crash that sent a Grottoes man to UVA Medical Center.
A 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling east on Route 649 near U.S. 340 in the Elkton area at 6:15 p.m. Monday when it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a northbound 1996 Ford F-150.
The impact caused the Ford to run off the roadway, collided with a road sign and a fence.
The driver of the Peterbilt, Quentin J. Mancel, 45, of Lanham, Md., was not injured in the crash. Mancel was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of Ford, a 48-year-old male, of Grottoes, suffered serious injuries and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.
The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Mancel was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of driving under the influence/maiming. He was transported to the Rockingham County Jail where he is being held without bond.
The crash remains under investigation.