Truck driver in custody after hit-and-run involving VDOT worker on Afton Mountain

A Canadian truck driver has been charged with one felony count of hit-and-run and reckless driving after an incident on Afton Mountain Wednesday.

At 2:11 p.m., a VDOT Safety Services Patrol employee was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-64 at the 98 mile marker to assist a disabled motorist. While outside of his SSP vehicle, a westbound tractor-trailer lost control and the trailer slid onto the shoulder and struck the SSP employee and then the SSP vehicle.

The tractor-trailer continued westbound on I-64.

A witness to the incident contacted state police and aided troopers with locating the tractor-trailer as it was headed northbound on I-81. State Police initiated a traffic stop and stopped the tractor-trailer at the 222 mile marker in Augusta County.

The driver, Jerzy W. Czubak of Ontario, Canada, was taken to Middle River Regional Jail.

The SSP employee, an adult male from Fishersville, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

