Truck driver dies in single-vehicle Interstate 81 accident in Roanoke County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 10:39 a.m. on Interstate 81 southbound at the 135.5-mile marker in Roanoke County.
A 2021 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling south on Interstate 81, when the tractor trailer ran off the left side of the roadway, into the median and overturned.
The Kenworth was driven by Alan Everett Peck, 52, of Leesburg, Fla. Peck was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. A passenger in the truck was injured and was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.