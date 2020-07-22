Trouble paying utilities bills because of COVID? Columbia Gas offering payment plans

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertain economy and loss of jobs, many Virginia residents are having a hard time paying their bills — some for the very first time.

Trying to figure out where to go for help can be a challenge all its own. Columbia Gas of Virginia customers who are behind on their gas bills are encouraged to reach out to the company now.

One of the assistance programs available is HeatShare, a program administered by the Dollar Energy Fund. HeatShare uses money donated by Columbia Gas, its customers and employees to help eligible customers pay their Columbia Gas bills.

Customer care teams are ready to help at www.columbiagasva.com/bills-and-payments or at 800-543-8911.

Columbia Gas of Virginia has taken a number of actions to help customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, including voluntarily suspending shutoffs for non-payment and late fees, as well as offering its most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19.

The company is continuing to provide essential natural gas services, operating under health and safety protocols.

For full details of the company’s COVID-19 response, visit columbiagasva.com.

