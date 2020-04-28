Trooper narrowly escapes being struck on I-81 in Augusta County

A Virginia State Police Trooper investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 narrowly missed being struck by a third vehicle on Interstate 81 in Augusta County Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 232 mile marker. As the trooper was investigating the crash, a 2016 Ford Fusion traveling north on I-81 swerved into the median to avoid striking traffic that had slowed in front of it.

The Ford Fusion struck a northbound Honda Civic and then ran off the road and slammed into the rear of the trooper’s Ford SUV, which was parked in the median. The trooper was outside of his vehicle at the time of the crash and was not injured.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Alex C. Fitzhugh, 37, of Waynesboro, was not injured in the crash. An adult female passenger was transported to Augusta Health and then transferred to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Fitzhugh was charged with reckless driving.

