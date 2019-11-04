Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge dedicated in Smyth County

Virginia legislators, Smyth County and Town of Chilhowie officials, state and local law enforcement, transportation officials, family and friends gathered in Chilhowie Friday to ceremoniously dedicate the Interstate 81 bridge over Whitetop Road as the Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge.

Virginia Sen. Charles W. Carrico Sr. and Virginia State Police Association Executive Director M. Wayne Huggins were among the speakers, which also included Dowell’s mother, Rebecca.

Trooper Dowell, a four-year veteran with the department, was shot and killed on Feb. 4 while assisting with a search warrant during a narcotics arrest operation at a residence in Cumberland County.

A native of Chilhowie, Dowell earned a degree in criminal justice from Radford University. Dowell graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in 2014 as a member of the 122nd Basic Session.

As a trooper, he was first assigned to the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division’s Area 18 Office, which encompasses Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson. He later transferred to Area 20, which is also in the Appomattox Division and encompasses Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst and Campbell.

Dowell was also a member of the Appomattox Division Tactical Team – the equivalent of a SWAT Team.

On Aug. 2, 2019, the Town of Amherst dedicated the South Main Street/Route 29 Business bridge over Route 29 as the Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge.

