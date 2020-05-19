Triple Crown to begin in New York with running of Belmont Stakes in June

Horse racing’s Triple Crown will start in June where it normally ends – with the Belmont Stakes.

Michael Dubb, a member of the New York Racing Association’s board of directors, confirmed to ESPN that the race will take place in June and be shortened from its traditional 1.5-mile length.

Belmont was originally scheduled for June 6. Dubb didn’t give a new date, saying the NYRA will announce the new date in the coming days.

The Kentucky Derby, normally the opening race in the Triple Crown series, has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.

The Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for Oct. 3.

