Trio of Hokies earn ACC Football Player of the Week honors

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 16-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

​QUARTERBACK – Devin Leary, NC State, So., QB, Sicklerville, N.J.

Led NC State to a 30-29 road win at No. 24 Pitt on Saturday • Completed 28 of 44 passes for a career-high 336 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning TD with 23 seconds remaining • First Wolfpack quarterback since Russell Wilson in 2009 to finish a game with 330-plus passing yards, four touchdown passes and no interceptions • Engineered Saturday’s game-winning drive that began at NC State’s 25-yard line with 1:44 on the clock and no timeouts remaining.

RUNNING BACK/SPECIALIST – Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, Gr., RB, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Averaged more than 10 yards per carry in Saturday’s 38-31 win at Duke, rushing for 207 yards and two touchdowns • The 207 yards stand as the seventh-highest single-game rushing total in Virginia Tech history • Also returned three kickoffs for 150 yards, including an 83-yard effort setting up a crucial touchdown for the Hokies • His 357 all-purpose yards marked a program record • Became the first Virginia Tech player with at least 100 yards rushing and 100 yards on kickoff returns in the same game.

CO-RECEIVER – Emeka Emezie, NC State, Sr., WR, Waxhaw, N.C.

Hauled in seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s road win at Pitt • Scored the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining on a 13-yard throw from Devin Leary • First touchdown reception came on a 35-yard grab in the second quarter that put the Wolfpack up 17-7.

CO-RECEIVER – DJ Turner, Pitt, Sr., WR, Glenarden, Md.

Compiled the highest receiving yardage by a Pitt player in nearly 16 years in Saturday’s 30-29 loss to visiting NC State • Averaged 23.3 yards per catch with eight receptions for 186 yards, most by a Pitt player since Nov. 6, 2004, when Greg Lee had 188 yards on nine receptions at Syracuse • Turner, who joined the Panthers in August from Maryland, has 17 catches for a team-high 319 yards (18.8 avg.) and a touchdown so far this season • Leads the ACC and ranks eighth nationally in total receiving yards.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, Jr., LT, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Made his 24th consecutive start for the Hokies in Saturday night’s win at Duke, helping Virginia Tech surpass 300 rushing yards in consecutive games for the first time since the 2002 season • The Hokies finished with 324 yards on the ground and four rushing TDs • The rushing attack alone registered 16 first downs while averaging 6.5 yards on 50 attempts.

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Cade Stewart, Clemson, Gr., C, Six Mile, S.C.

Graded out at 94 percent with four knockdown blocks in Saturday night’s 41-23 win over Virginia • Centered an offensive line that paved the way for Clemson’s 466 total yards, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s second 300-yard passing game of the season.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Emmanuel Belmar, Virginia Tech, Sr., DE, Suwanee, Ga.

Registered a career-high three quarterback sacks for minus-17 yards in Saturday night’s win at Duke • Keyed a Virginia Tech front that limited the Blue Devils to 139 rushing yards (3.8 yards per carry).

LINEBACKER – Baylon Spector, Clemson, Gr., LB, Calhoun, Ga.

Totaled a career-high 14 tackles in Saturday night’s 41-23 win over Virginia, shattering his previous high of six he set in last December’s Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State • Earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, So., DB, Dacula, Ga.

Recorded three solo tackles, two pass breakups and a highlight-reel one-handed interception in Saturday night’s 41-23 win over Virginia • Interception was selected as the No. 1 play on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10.

ROOKIE – Lawrance Toafili, Florida State, Fr., RB, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Toafili ran for 99 yards on 12 carries (8.2 ypc) with his first career touchdown in Saturday’s 41-24 win over Jacksonville State • Performance included a career-long 24-yard run • Paced a Seminole rushing attack that ran for 263 yards, the most for the program since 305 yards vs. ULM in 2017.

