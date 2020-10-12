Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Published Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 4:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The University of Virginia has canceled this year’s Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn event.

The event, which usually attracts hundreds of area families, is hosted by UVA and residents of the Lawn.

The tradition dates back to the late 1980s. Its popularity has steadily grown over the years as a safe and fun event that brings together the University and local community.

“Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Moriah Hendrick, the head resident of the Lawn. “For Lawn residents and all other UVA students, it represents a chance to welcome the larger Charlottesville community and celebrate the connections we share.

“While this cancellation is disappointing, we also recognize that the most important way to care for the community at this time is by ensuring that we can all stay as safe as possible.”

Related

Comments