Downtown Waynesboro will once again be the location for a Halloween Trick or Treat Trail and costume contest on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trick or treating will start at 3:30 p.m.

The costume contest will take place at 4:50 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

The Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the event.

For more information, contact Billie Quigley at [email protected]