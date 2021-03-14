Trey Morgan homers twice as VMI rolls 17-7 over JMU

Redshirt freshman Trey Morgan blasted two homers Saturday as VMI rolled to a 17-7 victory over JMU in non-conference play from Gray-Minor Stadium.

Morgan hit a solo home run in the top of the third and followed up with a two-run blast to right field in the fifth. The centerfielder’s first was a part of a four-run Keydet third inning to put VMI ahead 5-1, and his second longball drove in two of the eight runs to cross the plate in the fifth.

Redshirt freshman Zac Morris was 4-for-5 on the day with a home run, four runs and two RBI and freshman Ty Swaim also was 4-for-5 and had a double, three stolen bases, three runs and three RBI.

Redshirt sophomore Will Knight set a single-game school record with five walks on the afternoon and hit a three-run home run in his other at bat.

Callen Nuccio had two of VMI’s 17 hits and Justin Starke and Cole Garrett each had a hit and two walks. Justin Nase had a triple and a walk.

Redshirt sophomore Adam Jewell earned the win on the hill. He struck out five in his five innings, scattering five hits and three walks.

Will Lopez finished the game with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, fanning three.

Connor Hartigan was 3-for-6 for JMU (2-6) with a double and three RBI, and Carson Bell hit a home run.

The same two teams will battle Sunday at 2 p.m. in Lexington.

