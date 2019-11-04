Trevor Noah coming to JPJ on Feb. 14: Tickets on sale Friday

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is bringing his “Loud & Clear” tour to the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

The Emmy-winning host and celebrated comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Noah has written, produced, and starred in eight comedy specials, most recently including “Son of Patricia” on Netflix.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 8 at 10: a.m. local time at trevornoah.com/shows and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or the arena box office.

