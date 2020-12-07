Tree removal will block off parking spaces along South New Street in Staunton on Tuesday

Published Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, 3:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Staunton Horticulture Department will be working with a contractor to remove two ash trees in Downtown Staunton beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The two trees are in the pocket park near the intersection of South New Street and Mill Street, located in front of the Mill Street Grill.

Some parking spaces adjacent to the park and along South New Street will be blocked off.

The trees being removed are infested with emerald ash borer and will not recover from the pest.

Work is planned to begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude by 3 p.m.

The trees will be replaced in the spring.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly to make sure parking spaces are available.

Questions?

Contact the Horticulture Division at 540.332.3945.

Related

Comments