Tree pruning scheduled to begin on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville

Published Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, 6:19 pm

Beginning on Tuesday, and running for several work days, Big O Tree Service will be working on the Downtown Mall for tree pruning and maintenance.

Activities will include removal of dead wood, providing adequate clearing of structures, structural pruning for weight distribution and balance, and removal of split or damaged branches.

The goal is to significantly improve the condition of the Downtown Mall’s trees.

Work will begin at one end of the mall and move in a systematic manner to completion.

As a normal part of infrastructure maintenance, trees in urban environments require periodic trimming and structural pruning in accordance with International Society of Arboriculture standards to ensure optimum health, vigor and public safety.

As a requirement of the work, the contractor’s work plan has been prepared and is being executed by an ISA Certified Arborist who is onsite when crews are working.

