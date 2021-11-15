Tree falls on car on Route 56 in Nelson County: Crash claims life of Shipman woman

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at 11:42 a.m. Saturday in Nelson County on Route 56, approximately a half-mile east of Eagle Mountain Road.

A 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Route 56 when a tree fell onto the vehicle. The Camry then ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, Emmagene M. Olah, 80, of Shipman, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

