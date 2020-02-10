Tre Jones, Justin Champagnie win ACC Basketball weekly honors

Published Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, 4:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones has been named the ACC Player of the Week, and Pitt guard/forward Justin Champagnie has been tabbed Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Jones earned Player of the Week laurels for the third time this season (Dec. 9, Jan. 13). Champagnie notched Freshman of the Week honors for the second time in the last three weeks.

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Jones averaged a team-leading 23.0 ppg and 5.0 apg in wins last week at Boston College and North Carolina. He poured in 22 of his game-high 28 points at UNC after halftime, and his buzzer-beating jumper sent the game to overtime after he rebounded his own intentionally-missed free throw. He scored 15 consecutive points for Duke – the final nine points of regulation and the first six of overtime.

The sophomore from Apple Valley, Minnesota, single-handedly outscored UNC, 18-15, over the final minute of regulation and overtime. He finished the UNC game with 28 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals – becoming just the second player in the Duke-UNC rivalry to go for 28-5-5 (Michael Jordan). In the win at Boston College on Tuesday, Jones scored 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting with four assists and three rebounds. Jones is averaging 17.9 ppg over his last nine games.

Champagnie averaged 25.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 1.5 spg, while shooting 54.1 percent (20-of-37) from the field, including 55.6% (5-of-9) from 3-point range in Pitt’s games against Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. He recorded the fourth 30-plus point scoring game by a Panther freshman in a win over Georgia Tech Saturday, scoring a season-high 30 points to go along with nine rebounds and two steals in a 73-64 win.

The Brooklyn native opened the week with the 20th 20/10 game by a Pitt freshman in program history, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds at Notre Dame. He had 16 points and eight rebounds in the second half of play.

Champagnie is second on the team in scoring and fourth among ACC freshmen at 12.6 ppg. He also leads the Panthers in rebounding and is third among ACC freshmen at 7.3 rpg.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”