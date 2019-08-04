Traveling Players presents Rumpelstiltskin at Lime Kiln on Aug. 17

Published Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, 6:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Traveling Players Ensemble returns to Lime Kiln Theater on Saturday, Aug. 17, with a family-friendly performance of Rumpelstiltskin. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $7 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $10 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted. Children five and under get in free.

JJ’s Meat Shak food, Devils Backbone beer and Rockbridge Vineyard wine will all be available for purchase. The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

Traveling Players takes the stage again to perform a family-friendly fairy tale. This year they spin an adaptation of Rumpelstiltskin. A father’s careless bragging lands his daughter in trouble, and she has to rely on the help of a mysterious little man, along with a cast of oddball characters in this classic tale of spinning, names, and unwise promises.

Selected as a “Summer School in the Arts” by the NEA, Traveling Players Ensemble is a not-for-profit professional theater company in the Washington, D.C. area, dedicated to bringing great theater into the great outdoors through a thriving summer camp and year-round acting classes and workshops. The ensemble will be returning to Lime Kiln Theater for the sixth consecutive summer, following performances of Twelfth Night in 2014, All’s Well That Ends Well in 2015, The Tempest in 2016, The Frog Prince in 2017 and Sleeping Beauty in 2018.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its sixth straight summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org.

Like this: Like Loading...