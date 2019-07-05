Traveling northbound on Route 29 this summer?

The northbound lanes of Route 29 will be closed at Route 676 (Riley Road) beginning at noon on Monday, July 8.

During the directional closure, which will continue through August 2, the project contractor will regrade two hills on the northbound approach to the Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) intersection to improve sight distance.

VDOT has established a detour for northbound traffic using Route 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using I-66 east to Gainesville.

Southbound traffic on Route 29 will not be affected by the closure.The Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) intersection will remain open for traffic turning left from Route 29 southbound or from Route 215 onto Route 29 north or south.

For more information on this project, please click here.

