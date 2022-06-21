Travelers Championship Picks: Golf Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

The Travelers Championship is just days away now, with several of the world’s best golfers travelling to TPC River Highlands with the aim of winning the the 2022 Travelers Championship. Here at Augusta Free Press, we have compiled a list of three of the best tips ahead of the stellar PGA Tour event, which gets underway on Thursday morning. Here are our golf predictions and best bets as to who we think has the best chance this week in Connecticut.

Travelers Championship Preview

After a compelling US Open last week, this week is the turn of the Travelers Championship. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to TPC River Highlands this week in a bid to win this stellar PGA Tour event.

Taking a look at the course itself, TPC River Highlands is a complete masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1928 by golf course architects, Robert Ross and Maurice Kearney. The course was redesigned in 1984 by the famous Pete Dye. It is a par 70 and is 6,841 yards in length. The course record is held by Jim Furyk, who shot an obscene 58 back in 2016. The Travelers Championship has been held at TPC River Highlands since 1984.

So without further ado, here are our three best picks for the 2022 Travelers Championship this week from TPC River Highlands…

Travelers Championship Picks & Betting Tips

Pick 1 – Rory McIlroy (+1000) at BetOnline

Our first pick for the Travelers Championship this week from TPC River Highlands is none other than Mr Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy comes to Connecticut this week in some of the best form of his career. Another top five finish in a major last week at the US Open, as well as a win the week previous at the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy is on fire right now. This recent run of form has also catapulted him right back up the Official World Golf Rankings, where he is now second – his highest ranking in over two years.

McIlroy seems to have everything going for him right now. off the tee he is as accurate and as long as ever, with his iron play off the fairway looking in fine shape too. The biggest change to the game of the Northern Irishman however is his putting and wedge play. Not so long ago these were the two weakest parts of McIlroy’s game, but he has turned that around and they are arguably two of his greatest assets now.

McIlroy is giving himself far more makeable birdie opportunities due to a stellar wedge game in recent months, and therefore is sinking more putts to match.

On his day it could be argued that Rory McIlroy is still the best golfer in the world, and it would take a brave person to argue against that. With the form he is in now and where his game is at, he is our first pick for the Travelers Championship this week.

Bet on Rory McIlroy at BetOnline

Pick 2 – Xander Schauffele (+2000) at BetOnline

Xander Schauffele comes to Connecticut this week fresh off the back of a reasonable display at the US Open. Schauffele had three good rounds and one disastrous round on Saturday, which played him out of contention massively. Schauffele fought back well on Sunday, shooting a 69 to get him a tie for 14th place overall.

The American Ryder Cup superstar is most certainly due a win, and where better to get his name back in the winners enclosure than the Travelers Championship, one of the most renowned tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

The 28-year-old is one of the most consistent players on tour, and certainly has the game to be able to contend with all of the best golfers in the world on a regular basis. Schauffele hasn’t won an individual tournament since January 2019, when he won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, so the drought for a win has been quite a long one for Schauffele, given how talented a golfer he is.

When on form, Schauffele hits almost every fairway and gives himself several birdie and eagle chances given his ability from off the fairway and around the greens too. If Xander’s putter is hot, he is always there or there abouts. This week, should he find form with the flat stick, he could well have a say in the Travelers Championship outcome come Sunday night.

At a decent price of +2000 with BetOnline, here at Augusta Free Press, we expect him to go well this week.

Bet on Xander Schauffele at BetOnline

Pick 3 – Nick Hardy (+12500) at BetOnline

Our third pick and biggest each-way selection for the Travelers Championship this week is Nick Hardy. Hardy comes to Cromwell with the wind in his sails, having put on a fantastic showing at the US Open last week.

Hardy finished in a tie for 14th place, but was inside the top 5 for large portions of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The 26-year-old turned professional back in 2018, but hasn’t had the fruitful career as of yet that he would have been hoping for.

However, Hardy looks to have found his game this season, already finishing higher up the leaderboard in regular PGA Tour events, and of course claiming his first top 20 finish in the US Open from The Country Club last week.

Hardy is a fantastic putter, as well as having a cracking short game and a stellar long game off the tee and with his irons. If it all comes together for the Illinois man, he could well make a claim for a high finish this week at a huge price.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +12500 with BetOnline.

Bet on Nick Hardy at BetOnline

Travelers Championship Odds

Below, we’ve broken down the the odds to win the Travelers Championship in 2022.

Golfer Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy +1000 Scottie Scheffler +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Patrick Cantlay +1600 Sam Burns +1800 Xander Schauffele +2000 Jordan Spieth +2200 Sungjae Im +3000 Joaquin Niemann +3000 Tony Finau +3300

*Travelers Championship Odds as of June 21, 2022

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change