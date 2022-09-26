travel and security company to establish headquarters in fairfax

A provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications and data-driven identity solutions for customers in the global transportation and security sectors will establish headquarters in Fairfax County.

Pangiam solves the security, facilitation and operational challenges modern organizations face, according to a press release. The company focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve threat detection and response. Customers include the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Air Force, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Fairfax headquarters, a $3.1 million investment, will be at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, and create 201 jobs. The new facility will add 20,000 square feet and enable Pangiam to tap into this dynamic local workforce to meet growing domestic and international demand.”

“When innovative companies like Pangiam establish their headquarters in the Commonwealth, it strengthens our position as a leader in the technology sector and reinforces Northern Virginia’s reputation as an epicenter with the security industry,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “Pangiam will benefit from Fairfax County’s proximity to its target customers and an outstanding tech workforce that makes this region one of the most desirable locations for IT businesses worldwide.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority partnered to secure the project for Virginia, and will support job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), according to the press release.

“Pangiam’s decision to officially join Virginia’s corporate roster is another boost for the Commonwealth’s thriving technology industry, which boasts the highest concentration of its workers in the United States,” sSecretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release. “We thank the company for developing critical security software that helps keep our nation safe and for creating 201 new jobs in Fairfax County.”

Pangiam’s Chief Investment Officer Tom Plofchan said that a variety of reasons encouraged the company to choose Virginia for its headquarters.

“First, it’s home. Our leadership team is either from Virginia or built their careers and families here, so it was only right to build and try to contribute to the local community when we started Pangiam. Second, Northern Virginia has really become a hub for technology companies like ours. The proximity to the federal government provides a unique opportunity to access partners and resources for a critical part of our business. Finally, the human talent in Virginia is world-class. Our collaboration with Virginia’s universities has helped our team, just a handful of people with a vision less than three years ago, compete with some of the largest companies in the world for talent,” Plofchan said.