Transportation Safety Awards recognize crash reduction efforts

The outstanding efforts made by individuals and organizations to change the behaviors of Virginia’s motorists leading to crash, injury, and fatality reduction may be nominated for the 2019 Virginia Governor’s Transportation Safety Awards.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ Highway Safety Office is accepting nominations through March 15, 2019, for 13 different transportation safety categories.

Entries will be judged on creativity, imagination, uniqueness, the impact on the community, and the use of volunteers and private sector resources. Individuals, organizations, businesses, or government agencies are eligible for these awards based on transportation safety activities and programs that took place during 2018. The award categories are:

Lifetime Safety Achievement Award – Presented to an individual who has made significant contributions on behalf of highway safety initiatives and programs throughout their lifetime.

– Presented to an individual who has made significant contributions on behalf of highway safety initiatives and programs throughout their lifetime. Commercial and Fleet Transportation Safety – Awarded for contributions furthering the safety of commercial vehicles and/or fleets through educational programs.

– Awarded for contributions furthering the safety of commercial vehicles and/or fleets through educational programs. Communications and Messaging – Presented to an individual or organization that uses innovative, unique, or persuasive messaging to positively change attitudes and behaviors toward highway safety.

– Presented to an individual or organization that uses innovative, unique, or persuasive messaging to positively change attitudes and behaviors toward highway safety. Community Impact – Recognizes an individual or organization for enhancing diversity and inclusion efforts that impact communities to help improve highway safety-related behaviors.

– Recognizes an individual or organization for enhancing diversity and inclusion efforts that impact communities to help improve highway safety-related behaviors. Emergency Medical Services – Presented to a first responder – individual or organization – for emergency (medical) response initiatives employed at motor vehicle crash scenes that ensure the safety of victims, first responders, and other individuals at a crash scene.

– Presented to a first responder – individual or organization – for emergency (medical) response initiatives employed at motor vehicle crash scenes that ensure the safety of victims, first responders, and other individuals at a crash scene. Impaired Driving – Recognizes an individual or organization for their efforts to prevent drunk, drugged, drowsy and/or distracted driving.

– Recognizes an individual or organization for their efforts to prevent drunk, drugged, drowsy and/or distracted driving. Infrastructure Improvements – Presented to an organization or locality for the development and installation of infrastructure improvements that result in improved safety on state and local roads.

– Presented to an organization or locality for the development and installation of infrastructure improvements that result in improved safety on state and local roads. Innovation in Highway Safety – Awarded to an individual or organization for developing and implementing unique and innovative approaches to improving highway safety.

– Awarded to an individual or organization for developing and implementing unique and innovative approaches to improving highway safety. Law Enforcement – Awarded to law enforcement personnel who have shown extra initiative in advancing highway safety in their community.

– Awarded to law enforcement personnel who have shown extra initiative in advancing highway safety in their community. Motorcycle Safety – Awarded to an individual or group that educates motorists and/or motorcyclists about motorcycle safety.

– Awarded to an individual or group that educates motorists and/or motorcyclists about motorcycle safety. Occupant Protection – Granted for promoting safety belt or child safety seat use through innovative programs and activities.

– Granted for promoting safety belt or child safety seat use through innovative programs and activities. Pedestrian/Bicycle Safety – Presented to an individual or organization that improves the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists though creative and innovative programs and activities.

– Presented to an individual or organization that improves the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists though creative and innovative programs and activities. Youth – Awarded to an individual or organization for outstanding efforts that educate and change attitudes and behaviors of youths with respect to highway safety.

To download a nomination form [works best in Internet Explorer browser] and obtain eligibility requirements, visit www.dmvNOW.com. Entries must be emailed to Audrey Odum at Audrey.Odum@dmv.virginia.gov by March 15, 2019. Winners will be notified in late April. Awards will be presented in late May.

