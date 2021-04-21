Transparency, lack thereof, on Staunton City Council
On this episode of “Street Knowledge,” we examine the recent move of Staunton City Council to cut off the ability of city residents to comment by phone on matters in live Council meetings with members of a citizens’ group trying to get the city to reverse the decision.
Recent Staunton news
- Staunton celebrates Arbor Day with Tree City USA recognition, completion of grants, tree tour
Staunton City Council will issue a proclamation this week declaring April 30 as Arbor Day.
- Ryzing Technologies to invest $149,000 to increase capabilities in Staunton expansion
Ryzing Technologies LLC will invest $149,000 to expand capabilities at its facility in the City of Staunton, creating 31 new jobs in the Queen City.
- Brenda Mead discusses Staunton City Council move to end virtual meetings
Staunton City Council member Brenda Mead joins the show to discuss the move by City Council to end virtual meetings and cut off the ability of citizens to offer comments by phone during live deliberations.
- Staunton City Council meetings to be livestreamed beginning April 22
Work sessions and regular meetings of the Staunton City Council will feature a livestreamed video beginning April 22.
- Staunton sets third West End revitalization meeting for April 27
A Staunton community meeting to discuss the survey results and next steps for the future of West End revitalization is set for Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park gym and online on YouTube.