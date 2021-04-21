Transparency, lack thereof, on Staunton City Council

Published Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021, 8:20 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

On this episode of “Street Knowledge,” we examine the recent move of Staunton City Council to cut off the ability of city residents to comment by phone on matters in live Council meetings with members of a citizens’ group trying to get the city to reverse the decision.

Recent Staunton news

Related

Comments