first bank  

Transparency, lack thereof, on Staunton City Council

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021, 8:20 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

On this episode of “Street Knowledge,” we examine the recent move of Staunton City Council to cut off the ability of city residents to comment by phone on matters in live Council meetings with members of a citizens’ group trying to get the city to reverse the decision.

Recent Staunton news


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments