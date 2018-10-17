Traipse WQSV Treasure Hunt: Find your treasure

Staunton-based technology company Traipse and local radio station WQSV 106.3 are looking to make their community-engaging event even bigger this fall.

Traipse and WQSV 106.3 are teaming up again to hide real treasure somewhere in Augusta County. Starting October 1, and over six weeks, they began releaseing clues via the Traipse app, over WQSV’s airwaves, on social media, at local businesses, and more.

The Treasure Hunt will close and the winners will be announced at the second annual Traipse and WQSV 106.3 Treasure Hunt Party on Nov. 10, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. at the Staunton Innovation Hub. The party is made possible by the Staunton Downtown Development Association’s StauntoNites program and will feature a mini-Treasure Hunt resulting in prizes and giveaways, free food and drink, and area businesses will be staying open later so they can join in the fun.

“We were truly impressed and motivated by the level of excitement and participation we received from the community during last year’s treasure hunt and closing party,” said Traipse Founder and CEO Darren Smith. “This year the treasure hunt and especially the closing party are going to be fantastic, all thanks to the incredible level of support we’ve received from area businesses, local governments, and from the Staunton Downtown Development Association.”

