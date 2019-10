Train derailment closes portion of Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg

Due to the derailment of two train cars this morning, a section of Mount Clinton Pike in Harrisonburg will be closed for much of Saturday.

The closure impacts Mount Clinton Pike between Virginia Avenue and Acorn Drive. Drivers should find another route to avoid this area, as the road will be closed for 10 to 12 hours.

There were no injuries associated with the derailment, and there are no environmental concerns at this time.

