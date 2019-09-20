Traffic stop results in arrests of two women: Waynesboro

Two Waynesboro women were arrested and now face drug charges after a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro early Friday morning.

Alyssa Renee Hoopmann, 22, and Chelsea Elizabeth Truxell, also 22, face charges after the stop.

The officer initiating the stop detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, leading to a search. During this search, police found methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, packaging material and U.S. currency.

As a result of evidence recovered during the search, Hoopmann, the driver, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Truxell was also taken into custody and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine.

Truxell was held on a $2,500 secured bond and Hoopmann was held on a $5,000 secured bond. Both were transported to Middle River Regional Jail.