Traffic safety leadership retreat at JMU open to local teens

The 2022 YOVASO Summer Leadership Retreat will be held July 14-17 on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg. The four-day, three-night retreat is designed for teens who want to learn to be safer drivers and passengers, as well as teens who want to train as leaders for youth traffic safety.

The theme for 2022 retreat is “YOVASO Safari: Leading the Pack for Safe Teen Driving.” The retreat offers a unique experience for teens interested in community service or careers in health and safety, law enforcement, or teaching.

“We’re excited to be back in-person for YOVASO’s Summer Leadership Retreat after not being able to meet for two years,” said Molly Jackson, retreat director. “The retreat provides a fun and educational experience for all teens, whether they are looking to be safer drivers, learn leadership skills, get involved in community service opportunities, or prepare for future careers.”

Motivational speaker Fletcher Cleaves will present a talk titled “The Sky is Not the Limit.” Other highlights for the event include a live simulated crash and mock trauma bay presented by VCU Health’s Project IMPACT, a multimedia trivia game show, and workshops on public speaking and the power of advocacy. Team-building social events include a glow stick game, talent show and “Amazing Race” style event.

The four-day, three-night retreat concludes with an awards banquet to recognize students, schools, youth groups, and law enforcement, for their dedicated and outstanding efforts during the 2021-2022 school year to prevent teen-related traffic crashes and fatalities on Virginia highways.

The cost is $15 per teen to attend. Community youth groups, church youth groups, and school clubs are also encouraged to register and may register up to 6 students and 1 adult advisor for a discounted fee of $75.

Rising high school students through graduating seniors are invited to apply.

The retreat is sponsored by YOVASO, VSP, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in partnership with State Farm Insurance. YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver and Passenger Safety.

For more information, visit www.yovaso.org/summer-retreat.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

Like this: Like Loading...