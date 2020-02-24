Traffic restrictions on Richmond Avenue in Staunton this week

The City of Staunton Horticulture Division will be closing the left lanes on both eastbound and westbound of Richmond Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closures will allow crews to remove trees in the median. The closures will occur in the 500 and 800 blocks of Richmond Avenue.

Work is planned to begin at 7:30 a.m. on both days.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid delays and to be mindful of city workers.

Questions?

Contact the Horticulture Division at 540.332.3945.

