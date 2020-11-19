Traffic pattern established for Friday’s COVID-19 testing in Harrisonburg

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 test on Friday, Nov. 20, at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. must enter the testing line by taking South High Street to South Avenue, then turning left onto South Dogwood Drive and then right onto Hillandale Avenue.

You will not be able to enter the testing line by any other street, and you will not be able to access Hillandale Avenue via High Street.

Drivers should expect an increased level of traffic in this area during testing hours.

Hillandale Park will be closed to general visitors during testing hours.

