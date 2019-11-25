Traffic fatality resulting from two-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
A Charlottesville man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash at the eastbound ramp for I-64 at Richmond Road that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Terry Beams, 61, was the driver of a black 2000 Toyota sedan that was struck by a black Buick SUV while attempting to make a left turn on the flashing yellow arrow onto I-64.
The crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.
This is the 10th fatal crash investigated by the Albemarle County Crash Reconstruction Team during 2019.