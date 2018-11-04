Traffic delays in Rockingham, Page, for Route 602 bridge work Nov. 5-16

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Significant traffic delays are possible for about two weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 5, on Route 602 (East Point Road/Maryland Avenue) at the bridge over the South Fork Shenandoah River. These traffic restrictions are needed during the final phases of rehabilitation of the bridge, which is at the Rockingham-Page county line near the town of Shenandoah.

During daylight hours Nov. 5-16, flaggers will control traffic as necessary to allow contractors to resurface the bridge deck. Motorists could be delayed for up to 15 minutes at a time. These restrictions will not be in place on Election Day, November 6.

During all non-work hours, traffic is controlled by temporary signals on both sides of the Route 602 bridge. The Virginia Department of Transportation also has a 10-foot width restriction on vehicles using the bridge during the rehabilitation project.

On April 10, 2018, VDOT awarded a $1,739,233.00 contract to Lanford Brothers Co. Inc. of Roanoke, Virginia. The project has a contract completion date of November 30, 2018. All work is weather permitting.

Additional information about the Route 602 bridge rehabilitation project is available at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/rockingham_county_8211_route_602_south_fork_shenandoah_river_bridge.asp.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment