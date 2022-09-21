Menu
traffic alert portion of downtown staunton will close for qcmm festival
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for QCMM festival

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

stauntonFrom Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., a portion of downtown Staunton will be closed to through traffic for the 2022 Queen City Mischief & Magic festival.

A map of the impacted area is available online.

Additionally, parking restrictions will go into effect at 4 p.m. on Friday and continue through 6 p.m. on Sunday on several downtown streets. Drivers will not be permitted to park on:

  • Augusta Street from Johnson to Frederick streets
  • Byers Street
  • Beverley Street from Lewis to Market streets
  • New Street from Johnson to Frederick streets
  • South Lewis Street from Johnson Street to Middlebrook Avenue

The Wharf parking lot will also be closed for QCMM this weekend, but all other downtown public parking facilities will be available in New Street and Johnson Street parking garages. Hardy and RMA parking lots will be open on a first come, first serve basis.

Residents of downtown are encouraged to find a convenient location in parking facilities, and visitors to Staunton are encouraged to park at Staunton Mall, 90 Lee Jackson Highway, on Saturday. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from the mall to downtown Staunton.

Staunton Police Department will post fliers on vehicles parked downtown in advance of the event as a reminder of street closures and parking restrictions. Vehicles parked in no-parking zones after 4 p.m. on Friday will be subject to towing.

Parking for people with disabilities will be available at City National Bank, 38 N. Central Ave. and at Central United Methodist Church, 14 N. Lewis St.

The city encourages residents and visitors to prepare for significant traffic delays and disruptions in and around downtown and to plan accordingly. Staunton Police will use a drone throughout the weekend in compliance with FAA drone usage guidelines for a law enforcement agency.

QCMM event schedule, activities map, answers to frequently asked questions, parking and shuttle information and more are available on the Queen City Mischief & Magic website. Follow QCMM on Facebook to stay up-to-date throughout the festival.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

