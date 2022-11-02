Menu
traffic alert northbound woodrow wilson parkway closure in staunton this weekend
News

Traffic alert: Northbound Woodrow Wilson Parkway closure in Staunton this weekend

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

vdot logoNorthbound Route 262 will be closed from Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through the weekend for work on the railroad tracks near the Commerce Street intersection.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) near Route 11 (Commerce Street) will experience lane closures from Friday morning until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

All work is weather permitting.

Travelers on the northern end of Route 262 at the intersection with Route 11 (going toward Interstate 81) will take a detour by turning left from Route 262 onto Route 11 north, then right onto Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and go to I-81 southbound. On I-81, take exit 225 to access Route 262.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

