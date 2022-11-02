Traffic alert: Northbound Woodrow Wilson Parkway closure in Staunton this weekend

Northbound Route 262 will be closed from Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. through the weekend for work on the railroad tracks near the Commerce Street intersection.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) near Route 11 (Commerce Street) will experience lane closures from Friday morning until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.

All work is weather permitting.

Travelers on the northern end of Route 262 at the intersection with Route 11 (going toward Interstate 81) will take a detour by turning left from Route 262 onto Route 11 north, then right onto Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and go to I-81 southbound. On I-81, take exit 225 to access Route 262.