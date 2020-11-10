Tractor-trailer crash temporarily closes I-64 on-ramp in Albemarle County

Published Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, 3:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a tractor trailer that had rolled on its side on the Exit 114 on-ramp from Route 637 onto I-64 Tuesday morning.

First responders from ACFR, Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Fire Rescue, Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, and Virginia State Police arrived on scene to assist with the rescue at the 8:34 a.m. crash.

The driver was transported to UVA Hospital.

The onramp was closed to traffic for approximately 2 ½ hours as crews cleared the scene. Roadways are open to traffic at this time.

Related

Comments