Tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Albemarle County causes traffic back-up

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a tractor trailer crash near Exit 124 on westbound I-64.

Crews extricated one patient and transported them to the hospital.

The crash has resulted in corn debris across the roadway. Drivers should expect delays in the Pantops area and follow detour signage as posted.

