Tractor-trailer accident on I-81 in Augusta County claims life of Myrtle Beach man

Published Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, 12:37 pm

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-81 near the 233.2 mile marker on Friday at 2:12 p.m.

A 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road then went into a ditch and overturned.

The driver, Paul D. Torbicki, 51, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

