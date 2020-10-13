Tractor-trailer accident on I-81 in Augusta County claims life of Myrtle Beach man
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-81 near the 233.2 mile marker on Friday at 2:12 p.m.
A 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road then went into a ditch and overturned.
The driver, Paul D. Torbicki, 51, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.