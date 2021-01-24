Track & Field: Hawkins, Hazzard lead Virginia at Hokie Invitational

UVA junior Rebecca Hawkins bettered her career-best jump from the Virginia Tech Invitational by clearing 1.76m (5’9.25”). Hawkins was the only athlete to attempt the height at the meet as she finished with the top mark in the event and the seventh-best jump in program history.

She cleared 1.74m (5’8.5”) the weekend prior at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

Virginia senior Halle Hazzard (Commack, N.Y.) won her second event of the weekend, running a time of 24.04 in the 200m to finish first by five-tenths of a second. She also won the 60m dash on Friday with a time of 7.34.

Sophomore Alahna Sabbakhan (Washington D.C.) placed second in the 800m with a time of 2:10.82.

Senior Jordan Willis (Williamsburg, Va.) finished second in the men’s 200m. He recorded a time of 21.83.

“Really strong effort for the entire team,” director of track & field and cross country/associate athletics director of administration Vin Lananna said. “The UVA squad has prepared well and we look forward to making progress at each meet.”

