Track and Field: Keydets strong on first day of VMI Winter Classic

Looking for continued improvement preparing for the SoCon Championships, the VMI track and field teams performed well on the first day of the VMI Winter Classic Friday afternoon at the Corps Physical Training Facility.

Senior Ariana Ruffin came in first in the women’s 400 meter in 57.08 and was followed by juniors Marissa Linkous in second (58.98) and Ahliyah Williams in third at 59.48 seconds.

Junior McKenna Dunn placed second overall in the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.50 meters (11’5.75”).

In the men’s 400 meter, Johnnie Walker arrived in second place in 49.78 seconds just before teammate Jonathan Gray came in fifth in 50.31 seconds.

“I thought we had a good first day,” said VMI Director of Track and Field Darrin Webb. “The 400s in the men and women as well as (McKenna) Dunn in the vault really stood out. It was overall a very solid day. We just need to come out tomorrow and do more of the same.”

Freshman Liam McBride and sophomore Kevin Linko qualified for Saturday’s final round in the 60-meter hurdles as McBride finished seventh in 9.07 seconds and Linko placed eighth in 10.10 seconds.

In the men’s 1000 meter, senior unattached runner Jahanzib Shahbaz placed first in 2:25.81 before junior Andre Jordan arrived in fifth overall in 2:38.23.

The Keydets return to action Saturday with the field events beginning at 10 a.m. Running events begin at 11:00 a.m. at the CPTF.

