Town Hall Project lists Abigail Spanberger as Standout Freshman

The nonpartisan Town Hall Project recently named Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a Standout Freshman in its 2019 Congressional Accountability Report.

Last year, Spanberger hosted 12 county-wide town halls, four in-district “Coffee with Your Congressperson” events, a public forum focused on the rising cost of prescription drugs in Central Virginia, and a rural broadband summit in Louisa County.

“During my first year in the U.S. House, one of my top priorities was engaging in direct conversations with the people of Central Virginia. I’d like to thank the Town Hall Project for recognizing the clear merits of holding open discussions with constituents and for highlighting the hard work of the freshman class in the U.S. House,” said Spanberger. “Together, we understand the importance of hearing directly from our bosses—the American people. I’m proud to be part of a greater push to increase transparency and accountability among our elected officials, and I look forward to additional moments in the coming year to hear from Central Virginians about the issues that matter most to them.”

Upon arriving in the U.S. House, Spanberger promised to hold a public town hall in each county of the Seventh District by the end of her first year.

In 2019, Spanberger hosted open, community-focused town halls in each county of her district.

The Town Hall Project is a nonpartisan national organization working to keep Members of Congress accountable by encouraging them to have face-to-face conversations with their constituents.

