Tour schedule announced for Smithsonian exhibition in Virginia

The Virginia Association of Museums and Virginia Humanities are partnering to bring the newest exhibition from Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street Program to Virginia.

Six museums around the Commonwealth have been selected to host the exhibition, which will be here from August 2021 through June 2022.

Each chosen museum will not only host the national exhibition, Crossroads: Change in Rural America, but will also be planning local conversations and partnerships to highlight their communities and the local issues with which they deal.

The Virginia Tour of Crossroads

About the exhibition

Crossroads: Change in Rural America offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century. The exhibition will prompt discussions about what happened when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population and the ripple effects that occurred.

Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development. Economic innovation and a focus on the cultural facets that make small towns unique, comfortable, and desirable have helped many communities create their own renaissance. The future is bright for much of rural America as small towns embrace the notion that their citizens and their cultural uniqueness are important assets.

