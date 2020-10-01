Touchdown Tech: Hokies launch Pledge per Touchdown campaign

The Hokie Club and Virginia Tech Athletics are challenging Hokie Nation to make a Pledge-per-Touchdown for the 2020 football season, giving fans a new way to cheer on the Hokies while supporting Virginia Tech student-athletes.

The initiative will give fans the opportunity to join the Hokie Club as part of the Keep Jumping Fund. For reference, the Hokies have averaged 3.86 touchdowns per game over the past four seasons under head coach Justin Fuente, and tallied five against NC State on Saturday to open the 2020 season.

How it works:

Pledge any amount per touchdown scored throughout the 2020 season; Select to include all games in your pledge or start your pledge as of today; Make your gift for the first touchdown; Watch the Hokies and cheer them to victory while positively impacting the lives of more than 550 student-athletes.

Pledge per Touchdown donors will be asked to make an initial gift for the first touchdown. Weekly updates will be provided via email, and the total amount will be due at the conclusion of the season.

Your ongoing support of the Keep Jumping Fund will help Virginia Tech Athletics to offset an expected $50 million budget shortfall as the department continues to provide services, including nutrition, academic support, student-athlete development, athletic training, and more for Hokie student-athletes across 22 varsity sports.

