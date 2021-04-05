Totier Creek bridge replacement completed on time, on budget

Published Monday, Apr. 5, 2021, 4:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Route 726 (James River Road) bridge over Totier Creek in the Scottsville area of Albemarle County is open to traffic. The bridge replacement project was completed on time and on budget.

Under a $1.1 million construction contract, Kanawha Stone Company of Nitro, W.Va., replaced the one-lane timber deck bridge. The new bridge has a concrete deck and accommodates two lanes of traffic.

For more information, visit the project page on VDOT’s website: http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/route_726_bridge.asp

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments