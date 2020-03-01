Total Fiber Recovery to locate pulp production facility in Chesapeake

Published Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020, 5:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Total Fiber Recovery will invest $49 million to establish its first recycled pulp production facility in the City of Chesapeake.

Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and South Carolina for the project, which will create 68 new jobs, according to a release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.

“Total Fiber Recovery’s innovative operation will produce in-demand recycled fiber that reduces our environmental footprint and positions Chesapeake as a major participant in this important sector,” Northam said. “This project helps demonstrate that clean air, clean water, and a strong economy do not have to be mutually exclusive. We thank the company for investing in our Commonwealth, creating new jobs, and supporting Virginia’s conservation efforts.”

TFR will begin operations in 2021 and annually process 300,000 tons of mixed paper and other recycled fiber from the region’s materials recovery facilities (MRFs). The company will increase the region’s capacity to process recycled fiber, a commodity that has been limited due to international restrictions, prompting historically low prices for recycled fiber and added costs to recycling for communities. With domestic and international offtake agreements in place, the pulp product created by TFR in Chesapeake will be transported to paper plants to become new products.

“We are excited that Total Fiber Recovery has chosen the City of Chesapeake for its first recycled pulp production facility due to the region’s workforce and global access through the Port of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The revenue from exporting TFR’s pulp product in addition to the creation of 68 new jobs will be a positive economic boost for the City of Chesapeake and the Commonwealth. We look forward to having TFR in Virginia.”

“The paper industry demands recycled pulp to make new products, and North America is home to some of the world’s most advanced MRFs that produce high-quality recycled fiber,” said Total Fiber Recovery President Eric Herbert. “From consumers recycling at their homes, to legislators and regulators developing creative waste management plans, to the dedicated MRF operators sorting out materials, Americans have shown that we care about recycling. All that is missing here is the capacity to achieve our goals, and that is what TFR provides. We could not be more excited to be a part of the solution and to start here in Chesapeake, and we thank the local leadership for helping us realize our vision. We are grateful for the support of Gov. Northam, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Port of Virginia, Mayor West, and the Chesapeake City Council.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Chesapeake’s Economic Development Department and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesapeake with the project. Total Fiber Recovery is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, and funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Chesapeake residents and businesses have always taken a leading role in the push to go green and we are extremely pleased that Total Fiber Recovery has chosen our City as their new home,” said Dr. Richard W. “Rick” West, Mayor of the City of Chesapeake. “The opportunities this facility provides in new jobs, capital investment, and environmental stewardship will pay dividends for years to come.”

“TFR is the latest example of Virginia’s expanding manufacturing base that is taking advantage of the global reach The Port of Virginia provides,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The manufacturing business sector is growing, and we are working closely with its members to ensure they have efficient access to world markets. To that end, the Port is making significant infrastructure investments to ensure cargo can move across our terminals safely, reliably, and consistently. We welcome TFR to Virginia, and we look forward to collaborating with its team.”

“I am thrilled that Total Fiber Recovery will be investing $49 million to open a pulp production facility in Chesapeake,” said Sen. Lionell Spruill, Sr. “Having the ability to increase the region’s capacity to process recycled materials is greatly beneficial to my district.”

“It’s a privilege to welcome Total Fiber Recovery to the City of Chesapeake,” said Del. Cliff Hayes. “The Hampton Roads region’s domestic and global reach and world-class infrastructure continues to generate positive economic results. I want to thank TFR for its investment in our community and look forward to the company’s future success in Chesapeake.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”