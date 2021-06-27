Tostado’s ninth-inning blast sends Flying Squirrels to 4-3 win at Hartford

Behind by one in the top of the ninth inning, Frankie Tostado launched a two-run home run to capture a 4-3 win for the Richmond Flying Squirrels against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday night at Dunkin Donuts Park.

In the current series, the Flying Squirrels (26-21) have had three come-from-behind victories over the five games played. Richmond racked up the series win against Hartford (14-33) and has won both series against the Yard Goats in 2021.

Tostado has hit three home runs over the last two games along with seven RBIs.

After a one-out double from Simon Whiteman in the sixth inning, David Villar opened the scoring for Richmond with a two-run homer to left field and gave the Flying Squirrels a 2-0 advantage.

Michael Plassmeyer held Hartford scoreless through 6.0 innings of work in his start, allowing four hits and two walks with six strikeouts, the most he’s tossed while with the Flying Squirrels. All five of the baserunners Plassmeyer allowed were left stranded.

Flying Squirrels’ reliever Luis Amaya worked two strikeouts out of the bullpen in the bottom of the seventh but gave up a home run to Max George and an RBI double to Willie Abreu, tying the game at 2-2. Patrick Ruotolo entered after the game-tying hit and sizzled a strikeout to end the inning.

Hartford captured their first lead of the night, 3-2, in the eighth off an RBI double from Elehuris Montero off Richmond reliever Raffi Vizcaíno (Win, 1-0).

R.J. Dabovich (Save, 2) secured his second consecutive save on a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Hartford starter Garrett Schilling allowed two runs through 5.1 innings with the home run and struck out five in his performance.

Richmond wraps up the series against Hartford Sunday afternoon with a first pitch at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Caleb Kilian (2-0, 2.17) will start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by Yard Goats’ right-hander David Hill (0-1, 6.75)

The Flying Squirrels are back at The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 29-July 4. On June 29, the Flying Squirrels honor the 35th anniversary of the Richmond Braves winning the 1986 International League title with the Governor’s Cup Celebration at The Diamond. Charlie Puleo and Brad Komminsk of the 1986 R-Braves will throw ceremonial first pitches. The first 1,000 fans 15 and older can receive a t-shirt featuring the classic logo for The Diamond presented by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. Gates open at 5:30 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

