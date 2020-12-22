Torrid Liberty puts up 108 in big win over Alcorn State

Published Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, 5:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Who in the heck was that Liberty? The normally slow-paced Flames shot 66 percent from the floor in a 108-65 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday.

It was just 19-16 midway through the first half when Liberty (8-3) went insane hot, closing out the half on a 38-17 binge that made it 57-33 at the break.

The binge continued in the second half, as Liberty shot 18-of-24 from the field in the final 20 minutes.

All five of Liberty’s starters scored double-figures, led by Darius McGhee’s 20 points.

“Our group is fun to watch. Twenty-six assists shows they play for one another,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “The hardest job I have is to equitably distribute the minutes because there is a lot of guys that can contribute. When we are right offensively, we are tough because we can score at all three levels and have good shooters with really unselfish guys.”

Related

Comments