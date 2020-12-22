Torrid Liberty puts up 108 in big win over Alcorn State
Who in the heck was that Liberty? The normally slow-paced Flames shot 66 percent from the floor in a 108-65 win over Alcorn State on Tuesday.
It was just 19-16 midway through the first half when Liberty (8-3) went insane hot, closing out the half on a 38-17 binge that made it 57-33 at the break.
The binge continued in the second half, as Liberty shot 18-of-24 from the field in the final 20 minutes.
All five of Liberty’s starters scored double-figures, led by Darius McGhee’s 20 points.
“Our group is fun to watch. Twenty-six assists shows they play for one another,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “The hardest job I have is to equitably distribute the minutes because there is a lot of guys that can contribute. When we are right offensively, we are tough because we can score at all three levels and have good shooters with really unselfish guys.”