Top ways to improve the safety of your warehouse

The warehouse is an important aspect of your company. The warehouse forms the heart of the distribution center, because products flow in from suppliers then out to customers. Warehouses are very busy places filled up with big boxes, forklifts, heights, and heavy equipment. With all those factors at play, keeping a safe workplace is critical. Thankfully, there are numerous steps to take to further improve warehouse safety. With the following tips, you’ll have the ability to take pride in the knowledge that your warehousing solutions have the ability to offer a safe and secure work environment. In addition to offering industrial removable safety railing, let’s go over some tips for warehouse safety:

Ensure safe operation of forklifts

According to reports from OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) (OSHA), there are about 100 deaths and 95,000 injuries each year from forklift accidents. Common accident causes involve running into shelves, incorrect loading, as well as running over other employees. Forklift safety begins, but does not stop, with ensuring only certified and correctly trained employees operate the vehicle. Racking systems must also be protected, like by putting in bumpers at the end of an aisle and being fast to replace all damaged racks.

Industrial removable safety railing

Safety railing may be used for numerous purposes in the warehouse and loading dock context, see more to learn about it.. Safety railing may be used to safeguard people from walking off the end of a dock in which the truck pulls up. Inside a warehouse, safety railing may be used to safeguard workers and pedestrians from moving warehouse vehicles like forklifts.

In addition to industrial removable safety railing, concentrate on shelving safety

Storing products inside a warehouse is much more than simply placing boxes on shelves. Ensuring workers understand how to distribute weight alongside a shelf, evaluate how much weight any given rack can accommodate, as well as how to stack boxes for efficient distribution and ease of accessibility all are vital aspects of warehouse safety. Shortcuts must be discouraged, as it’s possible for boxes to fall then land on workers nearby or for the whole rack to collapse if incorrectly managed.

Improve ergonomics for employees

Mentally and physically strained workers are more susceptible to injury and mistakes. Improving workplace training and practices to manage this is a key warehousing solution. For example, employees must be trained in the correct ways to carry and lift loads well before they’re sent on the floor. Correct supply and use of items such as flatbeds, ladders, and similar equipment also can decrease sprains, pulled muscles, strains, and many additional types of lost productivity or injury.

Keep all loading docks safe

A loading dock is an area of high traffic featuring an intersection of employees, heavy vehicles, cargo, and a high possibility of obstructive visibility that may all collide (literally or figuratively) in harmful ways if the right precautions are not taken. For example, fall accidents can happen if workers are too concentrated on their work and not on where the dock’s edge is. Placing brightly colored tape or signs alongside the edge will help relieve this. Other steps, such as ensuring that dock plates are well-secured, weight capacities are respected, dock ladders and stairs provide handrails, and not permitting forklifts to back all of the way to the edge of a dock, all can contribute to warehouse safety.

Most importantly, ensure that employees understand to immediately report any hazards to you or some other senior staff member. Quick reports allow you to act to correct problems and maintain warehouse safety.

Story by Brad Bernanke

