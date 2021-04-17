Top tips when you’re getting started in woodworking

If you are just getting started on woodworking, you shouldn’t expect to be the pro overnight. It would be best if you started small learning through the basic steps and tools. The first steps may be daunting but learning how to work through them is easier.

Some of the top tips as you get started are highlighted below, and here’s some advice.

Also you can find insights and anything you need to know on The American Woodsmith – a woodworking blog.

Great advice for woodworking starters

No one is perfect – You will only get better by practicing and trying out new things. There are different ways to address every situation, and your situation might be very different from that of other woodworkers. Expect to screw up and learn from the mistakes starting over again since it’s just wood.

Learn the methods – There is no need to overcomplicate things following joinery snobs but focus on finding shortcuts to get even better results. Explore the different methodology and work with what gives you the best results.

Don’t stress on the working environment – You see that half garage? You can get started there. You don’t have to build a monster structure as your workshop but only find space and develop fantastic woodwork.

Tools depend on you – Although tools have evolved for efficiency and speed, they shouldn’t hinder your efficiency, quality, or skills. You need to learn with simple hand tools and master the methodologies. Skilled artisans centuries ago made amazing woodwork with the simple handheld tools they improvised

Top tips from The American Woodsmith

Don’t underestimate the significance of safety – This is the first thing you should think about before starting your woodworking. Your body is very important in the process of learning hence the need to be always protected.

Notably, some critical parts such as the hands and eyes should be highly protected. One mistake and the splinters and wood shavings end up in your eyes. Therefore, protective gear including gloves and safety glasses should be a must-have in your safety box.

Start with essential tools – Since the power tools have just been a recent solution, you can accomplish numerous woodworking jobs with just a few hand tools. Of course, the task ahead may require a power tool, but you cannot start with enormous projects. Nevertheless, if you need to buy a tool, you better settle on quality than quantity.

Choose projects wisely – Keep the hope and excitement of starting up by choosing suitable projects with high chances of success. Avoid frustrating and overwhelming tasks as they would affect your speed and perception of woodworking.

Understand the different materials – Unlike glass, clay, or metal, timber has an extreme variety of choices. Start with affordable wood and learn the fine woods to incorporate in your practice as you graduate. Patience will help you understand the different woods and how they respond to painting, screwing, and saws.

Patience is critical as you start your woodworking practice. All you need is the will to learn through the way and ensure that you are safe. These insights will help you begin your woodworking journey as you seek further guidance in person and online.

Story by Brad Bernanke

